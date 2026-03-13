6 airmen killed in refueling aircraft crash

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Military officials said all six crewmen on board a refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraq were killed.

The crash is under investigation, The Associated Press reported.

Central Command gave the update via X.com, saying that the KC-135 went down in western Iraq on Thursday in friendly airspace while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The airplane did not crash due to hostile or friendly fire, CENTCOM said.

The identities of those killed have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Initially, only four members of the crew were killed, CNN reported.

A second plane was damaged, but landed safely.

