4-year-old girl, her mother killed in shooting on Florida’s Turnpike

Turnpike shooting: File photo. A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were fatally shot on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County late Friday. (Jovannig/Adobe Stock )

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were fatally shot late Friday on a major South Florida highway, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Florida’s Turnpike just south of the Hollywood Boulevard exit at 11:14 p.m. EDT.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Beatrice Saintvil, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The girl’s name was not released, and Saintvil’s age was not given.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers found Saintvil and her daughter inside a vehicle that was parked in the left break-down lane near mile marker 49, the Miami Herald reported.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Saintvil was taken to an area hospital where she later died, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Detectives did not release any information on who may have shot the two victims or a possible motive, the Herald reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

