2023 Kid’s Mullet champion named: Meet Rory Ehrlich

Champion named The kid with the best mullet has been named. (mulletchamp.com)

We now know which kid has the best mullet in the country — Rory Ehrlich.

>> Read more trending news

The 6-year-old from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was named the Kids National Mullet Champion.

The organization sponsoring the content made the announcement live on Fox & Freinds on Wednesday morning.

Rory was among 900 entries from all over the country using the name “Cheddar Wiz” because he loves cheese steaks and his long hair, WFMZ reported.

He told WTXF that he first got the mullet last year when he asked his barber to cut his hair in the style. The barber obliged after getting Rory’s mom’s permission. He now has “The Mullet Kid” nickname in his hometown before he even won the competition.

The contest wasn’t all just for fun. It also raised more than $175,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors charity.

Rory beat out two other kids — Kamden Cunningham from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and Ezekiel Arita, who goes by “Mr. Aloha Mullet” from Kaneohe, Hawaii, KYW reported.

With the title, Rory won $5,000 which he said he will use to buy baseball equipment and take his family out for wings. He also wants to buy his sister an alpaca, WFMZ reported.

In addition to the kid’s division, there are also teen, Femullet, Men’s Mullet and 55+ Mullet digital competitions, USA Today reported.

Registration is still open for the men’s and 55+ contests.



