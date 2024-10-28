$20 Thanksgiving? Target latest store to cut cost of holiday meal

Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decorated with pumpkins, vegetables, pie, flowers and candles

Target Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Target is the latest retailer to offer an economical Thanksgiving dinner. (Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Target is joining Aldi and Walmart by offering an economical Thanksgiving meal.

Read more trending news

The retailer announced it is not putting together a $20 Thanksgiving meal for four people, it is cheaper than what Target sold in the past. The prices is $5 less than last year, ABC News reported.

The $20 meal includes:

  • Good & Gather turkey up to 10 pounds
  • Del Monte cut green beans
  • Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup
  • Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce
  • Heinz turkey gravy
  • Stove Top Stuffing
  • Russet potatoes

In addition to the pre-set menu, Target will also have other side dishes and desserts for under $5 each, ABC News reported.

Aldi Walmart create economical Thanksgiving meals to combat high prices

Sam’s Club put together a $100 Thanksgiving meal that will feed up to 10 people, CNN reported.

Aldi created a meal deal that will also feed up to 10 people for less than $47.

Walmart introduced its “inflation-free Thanksgiving meal” that will be less than $7 a person.

Amazon announced a Thanksgiving meal for four people from Whole Foods for about $9.73 a person for Prime members, MarketWatch reported.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!