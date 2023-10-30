2 charged after son’s body found in freezer

Police Authorities in Henry County, Alabama, are investigating after the body of a 19-year-old young man was found in a freezer behind a home on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. — A couple is facing charges after authorities found the body of their teenage son behind a home in southeastern Alabama, according to multiple reports.

The “severely decomposed” body was found Sunday in a freezer in Headland, WTVY reported, citing Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship. It was tentatively identified as 19-year-old Logan Michael Halstead, according to WDHN.

It was not immediately clear when or how Halstead died. His body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, the Dothan Eagle reported.

“This incident is a very tragic situation, and our agency is committed to finding out the truth,” Blankenship said, according to WTVY. “The investigation is still on going and information will continue to be released as the case progresses.”

Authorities have arrested Michael Shane Halstead, 44, and Karen Tysinger Halstead, 43, on one count each of abuse of a corpse, WDHN reported. They are being held in Henry County Jail without bond.

Sources told WDHN that Logan Halstead’s body was found after the Halsteads recently sold the house where the teen’s body was found and moved out. It was not immediately clear when they moved.

Authorities continue to investigate.