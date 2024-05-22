2 arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve attack on Ian Ziering

Hollywood Boulevard fight FILE PHOTO: Ian Ziering attends the "Sharknado" 10th Anniversary photo call and panel during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21, 2023 in San Diego, California. Ziering was attacked by a group of mini bike riders on New Year's Eve. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Two members of a minibike gang have been arrested in the New Year’s Eve attack on actor Ian Ziering.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday saying that Jacob Esteban Hernandez and Angie Tereza Guizar were charged, KTTV reported.

LAPD News: Arrests Made in Assault Committed on Hollywood Boulevard pic.twitter.com/Hpd2VxdEUJ — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) May 22, 2024

Hernandez is facing a felony vandalism charge while Guizar is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The LAPD did not name Ziering in the incident but he spoke out about it in January when video of the event went viral, calling it “hooliganism on our streets,” KCAL reported

The “Beverly Hills 90210″ actor was in his car with his daughter on Hollywood Boulevard on Dec. 31, 2023, when he said he had an interaction with a member of the minibike gang. Ziering got out of his vehicle to check for damage when police said four members of the group attacked him. Ziering was seen on video pushing one of the bikers before four of them closed in on the actor and eventually chased him across the street.

Police said the gang also vandalized Ziering’s car while his 10-year-old daughter was still inside.

Neither Ziering nor his daughter were injured, People magazine reported.

Witnesses helped police identify Hernandez and Guizar, KCAL reported.

Hernandez is being held on $50,000 bail while Guizar is held on $30,000 bail.

The LAPD said, “This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

