FILE PHOTO: The Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess is seen docked at Port Everglades on March 12, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. More than 140 passengers and crew were reportedly suffering from a gastrointestinal illness. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

More than 140 passengers and crew members on board Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess have fallen sick with a gastrointestinal illness.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that at least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew members on the ship have had symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, WFOR reported

The ship sailed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night voyage. The outbreak was reported on Nov. 15.

The trip had an itinerary with stops in Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the Cayman Islands, WTVT reported. It is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The ship’s crew increased cleaning and disinfection as part of its outbreak response plan.

Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of guests aboard Caribbean Princess have reported mild gastrointestinal illness," the cruise line said in a statement. “Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.”

Those who were sick were also isolated. The cause of the outbreak is not known, but the CDC said on its website, “Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don’t always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation.” The agency said it may take time to determine the cause, according to WFOR.

Federal officials are monitoring the situation remotely, WTVT reported.

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