14-year-old girl accused of killing grandmother

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old girl is accused of killing her 79-year-old grandmother.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A 14-year-old South Florida girl is accused of killing her grandmother, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was arrested on May 24 in connection with the death of her grandmother, 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval of Lauderdale Lakes.

The girl, who has not been identified by authorities, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

GRANDMOTHER MURDERED - A 14-year-old girl is facing a murder charge in Broward County after deputies said she killed her grandmother, authorities announced Tuesday.

First responders met with the victim’s mother at a residence in Lauderdale Lakes after receiving a call at about 12:26 a.m. EDT, WPLG-TV reported. Emergency personnel discovered an unresponsive woman at the home, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s son had gone out and left his mother and the suspect at the residence. When he returned, he found his mother unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body.

Koval was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, WPEC-TV reported. An autopsy performed by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Koval’s death a homicide, according to the television station.

After an investigation, deputies identified the teen as the suspect in the case, the sheriff’s office said. The juvenile, who had been admitted into an area hospital on the day of the incident for medical clearance, was taken into custody on May 24.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about a possible motive for the homicide.

She was transported to the county’s Juvenile Assessment Center for processing, the news release stated.

It was unclear whether the teen would be tried as a juvenile or as an adult, according to The Associated Press.

