12-year-old girl safe after being abducted at gunpoint; suspect dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa — A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl is safe after she was abducted at gunpoint Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man accused of kidnapping the child is dead from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, James Lee Kopp Jr., 53, of McSherrystown, allegedly abducted the girl at 9:45 a.m. EDT from her property and fled the scene.

Moments after police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to area law enforcement agencies, an officer spotted Kopp’s vehicle in Conewago Township, WGAL-TV reported.

Police initiated a chase and followed Kopp’s vehicle for approximately two miles, with the assistance of state police, according to WPMT-TV.

According to state police, Kopp traveled off the road and into a field along the 1300 block of Littlestown Road, where his car became disabled.

Police said that Kopp then used his weapon and shot himself. He died from a self-inflicted wound, according to the news release.

The child was not injured, WTHM-TV reported.

According to Adams County online court records, Kopp was released on bail on March 13, WGAL reported. He had been charged with several offenses, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and child pornography, according to the television station.

