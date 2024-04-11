10-year-old boy stuck in chimney, rescued by firefighters

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WHITMAN, Mass. — It was a bit early to have Santa stuck in a chimney. Instead, fire crews had to rescue a 10-year-old boy who became lodged in the stack on Wednesday.

The boy’s father told WFXT that he was at work when his son climbed out a second-story window, climbed up on the roof and then jumped into the top of the chimney. The boy ended up getting caught on something.

The 10-year-old’s brother called their father, but by the time he got home, firefighters had already gotten him out of the tight spot and had him safely on the ground.

A neighbor’s brother heard the pre-teen calling for help.

Another neighbor told WFXT that she saw one firefighter get to the child using a ladder truck while a second climbed a regular ladder from the ground.

“It’s not what you see every day,” Janet Happnie told WFXT. “You look out the window, and it’s like, ‘Whoa, there’s a kid in the chimney!’”

Firefighters were able to pull the boy out of the chimney and then carried him to the ladder before lowering him to the ground.

“Very slowly, very slowly they brought him down,” Happnie told WFXT. “And then his dad parked over here, [came] running up and [the boy] just flew into his dad’s arms, just crying and crying and crying. I felt so bad.”

