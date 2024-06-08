1 killed, at least 4 others injured in shooting at house party near a college in Los Angeles

One person has died and multiple others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Los Angeles, California.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — One person has died and multiple others were injured in a shooting Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that the shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. in Compton. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and three women were injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s department said, according to KTTV. Their current conditions have not been released.

The shooting happened at a house party, the Compton Sheriff’s Station said, according to KTLA. KCAL reported that the shooting happened near Compton College but it is not believed to be connected with the college.

No information has been released about a suspect, the AP reported.

The name of the man who died has not been released. Authorities have also not identified the injured victims.

