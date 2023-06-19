1 fatally shot, 5 injured at Father’s Day gathering in Chicago

Chicago shooting: Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Father's Day gathering in a Chicago neighborhood. (Lpettet/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — One person was fatally shot and five others were wounded on Sunday during a Father’s Day gathering in Chicago, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WBBM-TV reported.

The shooting happened a day after one person was killed and 22 others were injured in the southwest Chicago suburb of Willowbrook during a Juneteenth celebration.

Sunday’s incident occurred during a Father’s Day event that had been a neighborhood event for several decades, WLS-TV reported.

Police said gunfire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. CDT in the area of South Princeton Avenue and West 99th Street, according to WMAQ-TV. Police said during a news conference that a car pulled up alongside the gathering, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, WLS reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or a possible motive, WGN-TV reported. The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

