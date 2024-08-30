Travis Kelce's new horse was actually named after Taylor Swift, says woman who chose the name

A few days ago, everyone thought it was very cute that a racehorse that Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has bought a stake in just happened to be named Swift Delivery. But it turns out it wasn't just a coincidence: It was "Karma."

Emily Slavkin, the woman who picked out the horse's moniker, took to TikTok to explain that she's a huge Swiftie and did, in fact, name it after Taylor. She came up with all kinds of other Taylor-related names -- like "Meet Me at Midnight" -- but says "Swift Delivery" was the one she and her boyfriend, whose family owned the horse, agreed on.

Slavkin went on to say that she was upset that her boyfriend's family sold "her" horse, but "freaked out" when she found out that it was Travis who'd bought a stake in it.

"Taylor or Travis, I love you guys so much. Taylor, I just saw you in London for my birthday on the last night of the Eras Tour in Europe," Slavkin gushed. "I named a horse after you, I just love you so much."

"I hope Travis enjoys his new horse and I hope she goes on to win you guys lots of money and is just the most incredible horse in the entire world," Slavkin said. She added, hopefully, "Does this mean I’m kind of in Taylor’s universe?”

Travis has only been part owner of Swift Delivery for a month, but this summer, the horse -- who is actually a boy, not a girl -- won a race in June and another in July. He's set to race again on Aug. 31.

