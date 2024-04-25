Travis Kelce's mom says TTPD is "probably [Taylor's] best work," says Tayvis vacationed with Gigi & Bradley

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, is spilling the tea about what her son and Taylor Swift do in their downtime: hang with other power couples, apparently.

People reports that during the QVC Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, Donna revealed that Travis sent her a photo showing him and Taylor on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Why did he send the pic? Well, on that beach day, Travis found out Cooper and his mom would both be at the event in Vegas. When Cooper showed up, Donna was able to greet the Oscar-nominated actor/director saying, "Travis told me you were going to be here."

At the event, Donna told People that she's listened to Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department. "I was just very impressed," she said. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

At least two songs on the album are thought to be about Travis: "The Alchemy" and "So Like High School."

On the other end of the spectrum, People reports that The 1975 singer Matty Healy, who is thought to have inspired numerous tracks on the album, told paparazzi on April 24, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."

