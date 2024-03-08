Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift's Friday Singapore show

Travis Kelce was officially in the Eras Tour house on March 8.

Based on social media posts from his friends and manager, fans assumed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had flown to Singapore March 7 to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, perform. He was later spotted at Singapore's National Stadium enjoying the show, Taylor's fifth out of six shows in the country.

Travis' buddy Harry Clark also shared a video of himself with an Eras Tour wristband and posted a video of Taylor onstage captioned, "GO TAY TAY."

Travis' last Eras Tour show was during Taylor's three-night stand in Sydney. In addition to attending the concert, he and Taylor visited the Sydney Zoo, a trip which he raved about on his and brother Jason's podcast, New Heights.

A source told People that the Super Bowl champ is "ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him."

Taylor will play Singapore a final time on March 9, but then, she has a break before heading to Paris for the European leg of the Eras Tour on May 9.

