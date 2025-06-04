Travis Kelce shouts out Taylor Swift for buying her masters, imagines being her 'hype man'

Travis Kelce is super happy that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has finally gained control of her master recordings.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, welcomed NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal as a guest. At the end of his appearance, Shaq grabbed his phone and started playing Taylor's hit "I Knew You Were Trouble," lip-synching along to the lyrics.

"That's my favorite song in the world, brother, I love it!" Shaq laughed.

Travis replied, "Shout out to Tay-Tay! Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it's finally hers, too, man. I appreciate that!"

"I Knew You Were Trouble" is from Taylor's Red album, one of the six she just reacquired from their owners, Shamrock Capital, for a reported nine figures.

Earlier in the episode, the brothers discussed Shaq's side hustle as a DJ, with Travis saying, "You gotta get me [in] the DJ booth, man. Teach me your ways." Shaq said he would and added, "You know what's crazy? You opening up for your girlfriend? Bro, you'll be a f****** star! Ten minutes, hyping up the crowd? Oh my God!"

"You know I'm a hype man," Travis agreed. "I'd get 'em rockin' in there. Have the Swifties bouncing off the walls before Tay gets out there!"

Shaq also told Travis that Jason had arranged for him to shake Taylor's hand at the 2024 Super Bowl, which Travis' team won. "She was with Ice Spice," recalled Shaq. "I was more on Ice Spice than I was on your woman, but thank you, brother!"

"That was the Super Bowl I like to remember," Travis joked.

