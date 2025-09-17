Travis Kelce predicts wedding planning with Taylor Swift is ‘gonna be easy’

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, of course everyone wants to know about the wedding, and Kelce has shared some insight into the planning.

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, guest Jimmy Fallon asked Travis about what's going on with the wedding. Travis didn't seem too worried about it.

When Jimmy asked if they were planning it yet, Travis replied, “Yeah, that’s the next step.”

“That one’s gonna be easy,” Travis said of the planning. “I just gotta figure to win a football game first,” referring to the Kansas City Chiefs' 0-2 record.

“The wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to f****** to catch a godd*** football,” he added.

And it sounds like there’s at least one decision the couple has already made about their big day. When asked if they were planning to get a DJ or a band for the wedding, Travis didn’t think twice about his answer.

“I think we’re live music kind of people,” he shared.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Aug. 26, writing on Instagram, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

