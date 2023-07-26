Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it during Kansas City Eras Tour stop

Don’t blame him, love made him crazy.

When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during her stop at Arrowhead Stadium, he had plans to give the superstar his phone number.

Travis admitted this on a recent episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, released on Wednesday, July 26.

It has become a trend to attend The Eras Tour with homemade friendship bracelets to trade with other Swifties. It's a reference to a line on the Midnights track "You're on Your Own, Kid" that goes, "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

Travis definitely had plans to take his moment — he admits that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and intended to give it to Swift.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said. “She doesn’t meet anybody – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Travis' brother and podcast cohost, Jason Kelce, joked that it must be because Swift is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and that she probably isn't over their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs from earlier this year.

While Travis didn’t get to have his moment with Swift, he says he still had a great time at the concert.

“I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and everybody was dressed in pink and purple and going crazy for her," Kelce said. "It was wild. It was a wild show.”

