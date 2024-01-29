Train and REO Speedwagon announce Summer Road Trip tour

After teasing a big tour announcement, Train delivered on January 29 the news that they'll be teaming with '70s/'80s hitmakers REO Speedwagon for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour.

The trek kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is set to wrap up September 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. The popular yacht rock band Yacht Rock Revue will open all dates.

To get fans hyped for the tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will perform together at LA's iconic Whisky a Go Go club on February 1. Tickets for the show are on sale now via TicketWeb. Ahead of that, the two bands will perform together on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 31; it streams the next day on Hulu.

A Citi card presale begins January 31 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com; artist presales also start that day and time. The general onsale date is February 2 at 10 a.m. local time at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

As for why the bands are teaming for the tour, Train singer Pat Monahan and REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin have done several charity events together over the years. In a statement, Pat says, "This tour won't just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations."

Kevin adds, "I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances."

REO Speedwagon is known for hits like "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep on Loving You," "Take It On the Run," "Don't Let Him Go," "Time for Me to Fly" and "Roll with the Changes."

