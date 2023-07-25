Tori Kelly hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing in public

Tori Kelly has been hospitalized for blood clots, a source close to the singer confirms to ABC.

The alarming incident occurred while the Grammy-award winner was enjoying dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night when her heart started racing at an alarming rate, sources tell TMZ. She eventually passed out, remaining unconscious for an extended period. Concerned about her well-being, Tori's friends decided to rush her to Cedars-Sinai.

Doctors reportedly detected clots in Tori's legs and lungs, and they continue to investigate if there are any clots near her heart. Throughout her hospitalization, the singer has been in and out of consciousness.

The incident comes just days before the "missin u" singer's new EP tori is scheduled to release on Friday, July 28.

