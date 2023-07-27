Tori Kelly shares health update: "It's been a scary few days"

The bad news is that Tori Kelly is still dealing with the medical issue that landed her in the hospital on July 23. The good news is that she still plans to release her new EP tori on July 28 as planned.

In a handwritten note she posted on Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer writes, "Hi friends … as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. it's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you."

She continued, “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Saying she's "heartbroken" about "all of the things i had planned for this week" to promote the new EP, Tori notes, "i know my health must come first."

"Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years," she continues. "i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on friday!”

She signed off by writing, "I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Tori captioned the post "Deuteronomy 31:8," a Bible verse that says, "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. ... Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

