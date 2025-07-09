Tori Kelly announces pregnancy

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Andrea Tuccillo
Tori Kelly will soon be singing lullabies.
The 32-year-old singer announced that she and husband André Murillo are expecting their first child together.

In a video posted to social media and YouTube Wednesday, we see the couple dancing around a house and embracing on the beach while soundtracked to a new Tori song. At the end of the clip, we hear Tori sing, "I'm ready for what comes next/ Let's make a baby," as she reveals her baby bump.

Tori and André began dating in 2016 and married in a private ceremony in 2018.
Tori is currently supporting Ed Sheeran on his European tour dates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!