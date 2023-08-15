Tori Kelly announces Take Control Tour: "It's been too long!"

By Andrea Dresdale

Tori Kelly must be completely healed: She's just announced a North American tour starting in less than a month.

The singer's Take Control Tour will launch September 10 in Toronto, Canada, and will make stops in major cities, including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco. It wraps up with shows in Los Angeles on September 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 17, at 9 a.m. local time via ToriKelly.lnk.to/TakeControlTour. A special presale starts on the 17th at 9 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code purpleskies.

The intimate tour will feature Tori performing songs from her new tori EP, as well as her past material. On Instagram, she announced the tour by saying, "It's been too long!"

A couple weeks ago Tori was hospitalized for blood clots, but she's now home.

