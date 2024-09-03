'Tis the season: Pentatonix announces Hallelujah! It's a Christmas Tour

Here's how you know that summer is well and truly over: Pentatonix has announced its annual holiday tour.

Hallelujah! It's a Christmas Tour kicks off Nov. 17 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps up Dec. 22 in Dallas, Texas. This year's itinerary includes the group's first headlining holiday show at New York's Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. local time via PTXOfficial.com.

VIP packages will also be available, including access to an intimate Q&A and mini-performance with the group, autographed merch items and access to the preshow Warm Wishes Winter Lounge. Visit wearesuper.com for details on that.

Pentatonix's most recent release was 2023's The Greatest Christmas Hits, which featured 23 of their holiday favorites and eight brand new tracks, including the hit "Please Santa Please."

