Tiger Woods, Augusta National Club partner to design 9-hole course, build education lab

Rendering of the new clubhouse at the Patch

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is known as one of the greatest to ever step on a golf course.

Now, Woods is partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to design a new nine-hole golf course called The Loop at The Patch and a new learning lab in Augusta. The new course is designed by his architecture firm TGR Design and will be built by the Augusta National Golf Club and Woods’ nonprofit, TGR Foundation.

Masters officials say it is a part of the renovation of the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

“Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special,” said Woods. “My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta. This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”

The TGR Learning Labs is set to be constructed at the former site of Lamar Elementary School. It will provide students from under-resourced communities with a new learning space, access to new technology, officials said.

The program will be offered to students year-round, and focus on STEAM educational enrichment, health and wellness, and college and career readiness, according to officials.

“Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods,” said Ridley. “We are thankful to partner with the TGR Foundation and jointly invest in the Augusta community. This partnership, in the TGR Learning Lab, reflects our shared interest in increasing access to high-quality programming and impacting the next generation in a tangible way.”

Ridley said it is vital to create opportunities to learn and fall in love with the game of golf and “develop a pipeline for employment in the golf industry.”

Programming will be available to all Richmond County School System students and Central Savannah River Area school districts.

In 2024, Woods made the cut in the Masters for a record 24 consecutive years. He recently underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Woods won his last major at the 2019 Masters.

Officials are aiming for April 2028 as the launch of in-school curriculum, programs and community events in Richmond County.