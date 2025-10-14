Three years later, Noah Kahan will 'never get sick' of 'Stick Season'

Noah Kahan, 'Stick Season' (Mercury/Republic)
By Andrea Dresdale

On Oct. 14, 2022, a singer-songwriter named Noah Kahan released an album called Stick Season — and three years later, he's a global, Grammy-nominated star. On Tuesday Noah took to Instagram to reflect on how the album has changed his life.

"stick season is 3 years old and I’ll never get sick of it," he writes. "I love it so much and I love how many people it’s reached. I love being 'that New England guy.'"

"If telling stories about the greatest state in the world is what I’m known for, then I’ll be a happy man for the rest of my life," he adds. "Thank you to all who listen, share, and sing them back to me."

Noah posted a video that literally shows how it started and how it's going. It begins with him in March 2022, talking about how he's in Vermont "making music about Vermont": "I feel like people are gonna like it because it feels very authentic and real." We then see footage of him in the studio recording the album.

The video includes a reference to the 2023 "We'll All Be Here Forever" version of the album, which shot him to fame. That's followed by footage of Noah performing "Stick Season" onstage at a sold-out Fenway Park in 2024 with James Bay, the band Mt. Joy and members of his family, as thousands of fans sing along.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!