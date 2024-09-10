They're so 3008: Black Eyed Peas announce Las Vegas residency

I've gotta feeling ... that Black Eyed Peas are going to shut it down in Las Vegas.

The group has announced that early next year they'll take over PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for a show called Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency. The title is inspired by a lyric in the group's hit "Boom Boom Pow": "I'm so 3008/ You so 2000 and late."

The residency kicks off Feb. 15; tickets go on sale Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Presales start Sept. 11 via Citi card, Sept. 12 for fan club members and Sept. 13 for Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program customers.

Will.i.am says in a statement that the residency "gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience. We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology."

"We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play," he adds. "I can’t wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas.”

The poster for the residency includes will, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo — there's no mention of which female singer, if any, will be joining them. In recent years, female vocals have been provided by J. Rey Soul.

The dates going on sale are:

Feb. 15, 16, 19, 21, 22

March 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

May 24, 25, 28, 30, 31

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.