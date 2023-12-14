There are 'SOUR' songs Olivia Rodrigo doesn't "really love so much anymore"

While rehearsing for her GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo realized there are some older songs she's no longer crazy about — but she doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings by revealing which ones they are.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Olivia says of her songs from SOUR, "Some of them I don't really love so much anymore." But when asked to spill the details, she refuses.

"Oh, I don’t want to tell you that. People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them.”

Thankfully, though, "drivers license" isn't one of those songs.

"I remember putting the song out, still super-heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, 'Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak,'" she says. "Now, I listen to it and I totally get it. It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I'm like, 'Awww — that's so cute.'"

Olivia also tells the Times she was flattered when she learned that Billie Eilish had told the paper that her song "Goldwing" was about Olivia.

"Billie is such a kind, wonderful girl, and I feel very lucky that it's not about competition — that we're just looking out for each other. I love that song," says Olivia. But don't expect her to reveal who her songs are about.

"I just think it’s not classy to come out and say it’s about this person," she says. "I also think that would set a weird precedent where I’d have to clear the air with every song I write.”

