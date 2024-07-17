'Teenage Dream' choreographer says Katy Perry's new aesthetic proves "that lion is ready to roar again"

Katy Perry has been top of mind lately as fans weigh in on her physical transformation, and her switch to ensembles and costumes that put her body prominently on display. Laurieann Gibson, the choreographer and creative director who worked with Katy during her most successful era — the Teenage Dream years — tells ABC Audio what she thinks Katy is trying to do with this new aesthetic.

Gibson, who's serving as a mentor and judge for Hulu's new fashion reality show Dress My Tour, tells ABC Audio, "Well, I think she's just getting started. You know, she's gone back to what it takes. And it's not just the physical for Katy. I know it's how she wants to function, you know?"

"Some people are just, like, 'Let me get snatched!' And that's all it is," Gibson continues. "No, she's worked on what she knows she has to do to produce her next moment. And a part of that is being in the best possible physical shape to carry the vision. So all it's telling me is that lion is getting ready to roar — again."

Gibson doesn't have inside info about what Katy's next move will be — a tour might be an option — but whatever it is, she says she's here for it.

"I love her and adore her. She's such an incredible singer-songwriter and such a great human. So I think one thing we do know is she does push and she does press and she wants big and she wants intentional," Gibson says. "And I'm excited to see what that's leading up to."

Dress My Tour premieres July 23. Katy's new album, 143, comes out in September.

