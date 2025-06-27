Teen arrested in connection with 2024 Taylor Swift Austrian concert terror plot

Taylor Swift had to cancel her three shows in Vienna, Austria, last year after officials discovered that the event was the target of a terrorism plot. A teenager in Germany has now been arrested in connection with that plot, according to The New York Times.

The suspect, originally from Syria, has been identified as Mohammad A by authorities. He allegedly served as an interpreter for the main suspect. Among the things he's accused of interpreting were instructions on how to build a bomb and an oath of allegiance of the Islamic State terrorist group.

He's been charged with supporting a foreign terrorism organization and helping to "prepare a serious act of violence endangering the state," according to the Times. Because he is a minor, he hasn't been taken into custody. The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen who planned to set off explosives at Taylor's concert, remains in jail.

After Taylor canceled the dates, she said in a statement, "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

