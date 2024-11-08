Teddy Swims celebrates his first Grammy nomination: 'I cant stop crying!'

Teddy Swims is celebrating his Grammy nomination.

In a post shared to Instagram, the "Lose Control" singer reflected on what it means to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards. He shared a video of a phone call with his father after learning the news.

"Daddy I love you. You’re the first person I’ll always call! I cant stop crying! Thank you for letting your boy pursue this dream!" Teddy wrote. "This is the biggest honor in music! And to be nominated this year as best new artist amongst what I think is the best freshman class in history is an absolute privilege!"

Teddy then made sure to thank all of his fans.

"To all you sweet sweet people reading this, thank you so much for believing in and pushing a fat boy from Conyers, Georgia!" he wrote. "I love you sooooo much! It’s a good day to be us!"

