Teddy Swims and partner Raiche welcome first child: 'We love you lil man'

Forget about "Lose Control" — Teddy Swims is about to lose a lot of sleep. The singer and his partner, Raiche, who's also a singer, have welcomed their first child.

The couple posted a black-and-white photo of the newborn boy on Instagram Friday. It shows both their hands next to the baby, who's gripping one of Raiche's fingers. There's also a photo of the couple's hands holding the baby's foot, and one of them cradling his tiny head.

"6.23.25 We love you lil man," reads the caption, indicating the baby arrived on Monday. No word yet on the baby's name.

The announcement of the baby's arrival came on the same day Teddy released his deluxe album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), which has 32 songs, including six new tracks.

In March, Teddy told the U.K.'s Capital Radio that he hopes the baby can come with him on some of his tour dates later this year. And the singer, who's from Georgia, told The London Evening Standard that he and Raiche bought a home in Nashville in preparation for the baby's arrival.

"I just want my son to grow up with a Southern accent," he explained. "I wanna have land, I wanna have a yard and a garden and a creek and a pool. I want that baby to have a trampoline."

Teddy also shared that he and Raiche were working on creating a healthy emotional environment for the baby, as well.

"Me and my girl even have started doing couples therapy together," he revealed. "To make sure that we’re bringing this baby into the most beautiful, healthiest, communicative home."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.