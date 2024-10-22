Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Shawn Mendes to perform at MTV EMAs

Teddy Swims and Benson Boone have been announced as performers at the 2024 MTV EMAs, which will take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England.

In addition, Shawn Mendes and British singer RAYE will take the stage at the event, while presenters include actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lucien Laviscount.

Benson is already an MTV VMA winner, having taken home the trophy for Best Alternative in September. He's nominated for Best Song at the EMAs, while Teddy is up for Best New and Best PUSH.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift has seven nominations for the EMAs, including Best Artist, Best U.S. Act, Best Video, Best Live and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight." In September, Taylor won seven VMAs, tying her with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history. Other nominees include Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Hozier, Adele and Sabrina Carpenter.

The MTV EMAs will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries and will also be available on Pluto TV, and on demand via Paramount+. Voting continues through Nov. 6 at mtvema.com.

