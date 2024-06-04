Taylor and Travis, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers up for 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plus Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and Jonas Brothers are among the nominees for the Nickelodeon 2024 Kids' Choice Awards, airing July 13.

Taylor and Miley are up for Favorite Female Artist, along with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Beyoncé. Ed is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, along with Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd and others. JoBros are up for Favorite Music Group, along with Maroon 5, *NSYNC, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Imagine Dragons.

Among the nominees for Favorite Song: Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Miley's "Flowers," Luke Combs' "Fast Car," Billie's "What Was I Made For?" and Justin's "Selfish." Nominees for Favorite Album include Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Barbie: The Album and Miley's Endless Summer Vacation.

As for Travis, he's up for Favorite Male Sports Star, along with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Stephen Curry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Animated icons SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will host the Kids' Choice Awards live from Bikini Bottom. You can start voting now via KidsChoiceAwards.com.

Here are the music nominees:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

FAVORITE SONG

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Selfish" - Justin Timberlake

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" - Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"All My Life" - Lil Durk and J. Cole

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Doctor (Work it Out)" - Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Karma (Remix)" - Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" - DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert

"Wild Ones" - Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Reneé Rapp

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Victoria Monét



FAVORITE ALBUM

Barbie: The Album

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY - Taylor Swift

Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

"Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone

"Daylight" - David Kushner

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Greedy" - Tate McRae

"Lil Boo Thang" - Paul Russell

"Water" - Tyla

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.