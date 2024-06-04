Taylor and Travis, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers up for 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plus Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and Jonas Brothers are among the nominees for the Nickelodeon 2024 Kids' Choice Awards, airing July 13.
Taylor and Miley are up for Favorite Female Artist, along with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Beyoncé. Ed is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, along with Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd and others. JoBros are up for Favorite Music Group, along with Maroon 5, *NSYNC, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Imagine Dragons.
Among the nominees for Favorite Song: Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Miley's "Flowers," Luke Combs' "Fast Car," Billie's "What Was I Made For?" and Justin's "Selfish." Nominees for Favorite Album include Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Barbie: The Album and Miley's Endless Summer Vacation.
As for Travis, he's up for Favorite Male Sports Star, along with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Stephen Curry and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Animated icons SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will host the Kids' Choice Awards live from Bikini Bottom. You can start voting now via KidsChoiceAwards.com.
Here are the music nominees:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Usher
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
FAVORITE SONG
"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
"Selfish" - Justin Timberlake
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"yes, and?" - Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"All My Life" - Lil Durk and J. Cole
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Doctor (Work it Out)" - Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
"Karma (Remix)" - Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" - DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert
"Wild Ones" - Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Coco Jones
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Reneé Rapp
Tate McRae
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Victoria Monét
FAVORITE ALBUM
Barbie: The Album
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY - Taylor Swift
Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
"Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone
"Daylight" - David Kushner
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Greedy" - Tate McRae
"Lil Boo Thang" - Paul Russell
"Water" - Tyla
