Taylor Swift's new album breaks Spotify streaming record as fans ponder who each song is about

The album was a surprise, but the Spotify record isn't. Taylor Swift's double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, has broken the streaming platform's record for the most-streamed album in a single day, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The 31-track album has taken the title from the previous most-streamed album of 2024, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

Meanwhile, fans have pored over the lyrics of Taylor's new songs, determining which tracks are about who, but some things appear to be obvious. "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are said to be about her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for example, while "So Long London" is likely about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans feel the song "thanK you aIMee" is about Kim Kardashian, not just because the letters "KIM" are the only ones capitalized in the title, but also because of the lyrics, which are about how Taylor emerged triumphant despite and because of the bullying of a particular woman. Taylor sings, "I can't forgive the way you made me feel ... / I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Fans also believe the song "Cassandra" is about Kim K., especially because of the line, "they filled my cell with snakes."

There are also a surprising number of songs that appear to be about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who Taylor dated for about a month in 2023 after her breakup with Joe. These include the title track, "Guilty as Sin?," "The Black Dog," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "loml," "Down Bad," "Peter" and "But Daddy I Love Him," just for starters.

Taylor's also been lurking: She "liked" a post that ranks her ex-boyfriends with Travis' name on top and another one that described Joe as a Hunger Games "tribute" who died.

