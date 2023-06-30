Taylor Swift's "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" previewed in new 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer

Courtesy of Prime Video

By Danielle Long

Taylor Swift, the queen of re-recording, has fans buzzing with anticipation as she gives a sneak peek of her revamped track "Back to December" in a trailer for the second season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Sharing the trailer on social media on Thursday, June 29, the singer-songwriter playfully titled it "Crying (Taylor's Version)."

This isn't the first time Taylor's graced the series with her reimagined tunes. Her song "August," from 2020's folklore album, soundtracks the teaser, which dropped June 8. Also, last year, she unveiled "This Love (Taylor's Version)" -- originally from her 2014 album 1989 -- in the season one trailer of the Jenny Han series and her music was featured prominently through the show's seven episodes.

With each trailer showcasing her musical genius, the countdown to the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7 just gets even more exciting. New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut July 14.

