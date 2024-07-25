Taylor Swift reflects on four years of 'folklore,' responds to BFF Abigail's pregnancy

Wednesday, July 24, marked the four-year anniversary of the release of Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning album folklore, which arguably helped set her on the path to world domination she currently enjoys. And onstage in Hamburg, Germany, Taylor reflected on creating the album during lockdown.

"I would sit in my guest bedroom and record the vocals and [producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff] would be on the phone," she told fans, according to USA Today. "It was just such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling."

Also challenging? Doing the photos for the album cover.

"You can't have hair or makeup. You can't have wardrobe. You have to just do it yourself," Taylor explained. "I called my friend who has some woods behind her house and was like, 'Can I take some pictures in your forest?' and she said 'Yes.'"

"I, like, ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them and then did my own hair and makeup," recalled Taylor "It just makes me happy to look back on that period of time because we never made anything in that way before that and it was cool to know that we could and the way that you guys have embraced this album."

She also played an acoustic version of "The Last Great American Dynasty" from the album.

In other Taylor news, Abigail Anderson Berard, Taylor's friend since she was 15, announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a shot of herself showing off her baby bump and eating Cheez-Its. She captioned the pic "I'm having his babyyyy....," which is a lyric from Taylor's song "But Daddy I Love Him."

Taylor responded, "When the internet says 'MOTHER' I feel like this pic is actually what they mean."

