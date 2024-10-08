Taylor Swift apologizes for "photobombing myself" in Chiefs VIP suite

If you obsessively follow Taylor Swift's attendance at Chiefs games, you're probably aware that there's an Eras Tour poster hanging in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium. That led to an awkward moment following the Monday game in which the Chiefs beat the Saints.

Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., posted an Instagram Story in which she asks Taylor what she thought of the game while standing in front of the poster.

"How do you feel after this win?" Chariah asks Taylor. "No, it's important that you answer the question this time," Taylor replied. "I think we feel really good after this, we were 5 and 0," Chariah says.

"Going into a bye week," notes Taylor. "Going into a bye week, it is perfect," says Chariah. "Perfect is the word," agrees Taylor.

Then Taylor acknowledges the poster: She points to it and says, "Sorry for photobombing myself."

A fan also captured Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, packing on the PDA in the suite after the game, right in front of their respective dads, Scott Swift and Ed Kelce.

Taylor wore Vivienne Westwood to the game, but what everyone seems to be talking about are the glitter freckles she wore on her face — to make the whole place shimmer, of course. They're called Fazit's Makeup Patches and you just apply them like a temporary tattoo.

