Taylor Swift performs at Nashville club, first live gig since Eras Tour

Attendees of a benefit concert in Nashville on Tuesday night probably didn't have a performance by Taylor Swift on their bingo cards.

As Variety reports, Taylor took the stage at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, which holds about 1200 people, during a concert to raise money for Tight End University, the annual summit for NFL tight ends which is spearheaded by Travis Kelce and others. Travis was one of the hosts of the event, which featured performances by country stars Kane Brown and Chase Rice.

As Variety reports, at the end of Kane's set, he said "Do y'all care if I bring out a really, really, really, really special guest?" Taylor then walked onstage with a guitar that she borrowed from Chase. She told the crowd, "We were thinking, like, 'How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?' So, I was like, 'I don't have a guitar,' but then Chase Rice was like, 'You can use mine.'"

She then said she wanted to dedicate a song to "our favorite players who are going to play,” before launching into "Shake It Off."

If you want to see the performance, it's currently all over social media.

Taylor and Travis also made their red carpet debut at the opening night ceremony for Tight End University.

