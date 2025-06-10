Taylor Swift wins restraining order against alleged stalker

After requesting one on June 6, Taylor Swift has won a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who she claims has shown up at her home multiple times.

According to her request for the order, obtained by ABC News, Taylor said that the man in question, 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, had allegedly showed up to her Los Angeles home at least three times in July of 2024, during which he "made various statements about living at my property," "being in a relationship with me," "believing I am the mother of his son" and "needing to see me in person."

In her request, Taylor shared more chilling details: Wagner had allegedly returned to the home in May of 2025, she wrote, and when her security team ran a criminal history report, they found out that Wagner was previously incarcerated.

A member of her security team also made a declaration that during his time behind bars, Wagner "sent hundreds of communications" trying to reach Taylor, which discussed "at length his infatuation with Ms. Swift" and "the existence of a romantic relationship with her."

Also in 2024, Wagner allegedly tried to stop mail from being delivered to Taylor's house, and obtained a California driver's license listing her house as his address, according to the declaration.

Taylor concluded, "The fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family."

In granting the temporary restraining order on Monday, judge Debra R. Archuleta required Wagner to stay at least 100 yards away from Taylor and her home. Whether or not the order will be made permanent will be decided at the end of June.

