Taylor Swift will be the honorary mayor of "Swiftie Clara," California

Since Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour, cities have been trying to outdo each other in their attempts to get the most publicity out of each concert stop. Some cities have temporarily changed their names to honor Taylor, while others have appointed her honorary mayor. Santa Clara, California, is doing both.

The Eras Tour pulls into Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29. During that time, the East Bay Times reports, the city will temporarily rename itself "Swiftie Clara." Mayor Lisa Gillmor has also named Taylor the honorary mayor for that weekend.

The official proclamation says these honors are being given to the superstar to "celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of [her] music, tours and extraordinary fanbase.”

At the council meeting announcing the news, Mayor Gillmor wore a purple blazer in honor of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and a friendship bracelet that said "Swiftie Clara."

“We’re thrilled to host an artist whose devotion to music and empowerment sets such a positive example for so many people of all ages in the world and that’s why we’re doing this,” she said.

Other cities who've changed their names to honor Taylor include Glendale, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, which became Swift City, Swiftieapolis and Swiftsburgh, respectively. In Kansas City, Missouri, a road that was already named Swift Street was renamed Swift Street (Taylor's Version).

