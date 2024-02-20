Taylor Swift update: People's Choice sweep, Melbourne mash-ups, KC gear & more

Taylor Swift can accomplish a lot in a three-day holiday weekend.

While she wasn't present, Taylor swept the People's Choice Awards on February 18, winning four trophies: Female Artist, Pop Artist, Concert Tour and Social Celebrity. Even her boyfriend -- who didn't attend either -- took home a prize: Travis Kelce was named Athlete of the Year.

Other music winners included Olivia Rodrigo and Beyoncé. Kelly Clarkson won for her talk show and both Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish won for their acting: Selena for Only Murders in the Building and Billie for her role in the Prime Video series Swarm.

Taylor skipped the ceremony because she's touring in Australia: Her shows in Melbourne were the biggest of her career. While onstage, Billboard reports, she issued what she called a "public service announcement" to fans: She's going to start doing repeats in the "surprise songs" portion of the show and "make changes" to her songs. She did that in Melbourne, debuting several mash-ups, one of which was "Getaway Car"/"August/"The Other Side of the Door."

After her Melbourne shows, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I'll revisit the ones from this weekend often."

She then departed Melbourne on a private jet while wearing a Kansas City Chiefs cap with "Super Bowl Champions" on it, as well as her "TNT" bracelet, a gift from Travis.

In final Taylor news, Billboard reports that Taylor and the soundtracks from Guardians of the Galaxy dominated cassette sales in 2023, with six of the top 10 sellers coming from either Taylor albums or Guardians soundtracks.

