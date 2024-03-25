Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back from the Bahamas

After taking a vacation to the Bahamas, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together in Malibu, California on March 24, People reports.

The two were seen dining together outdoors at Nobu Malibu. The day before, Travis was seen visiting his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he stopped by his favorite pizza place.

Their Sunday date followed their Bahamas getaway, which lasted "several days," a source told People. "It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together," the source dished.

Taylor is now prepping for the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is coming out April 19.

Meanwhile, one of Taylor's opening acts on her overseas tour, Sabrina Carpenter, posted a tribute to her Eras Tour experience Instagram. In addition to thanking the fans and the crew, she wrote, "The most thank you's I've ever thank you'd to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour."

"there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time," she added.

During one show in Sydney, Australia, Sabrina's opening set had to be scrapped due to bad weather, but Taylor made it up to her by having her come onstage to join her for a duet medley of "White Horse" and "Coney Island."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.