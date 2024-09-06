Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance inspires Lifetime movie

Sometimes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance seems like it could be a movie — and now, thanks to Lifetime, it will be.

People reports that Lifetime has greenlighted a film called Christmas in the Spotlight as part of its It's A Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie slate. It stars Jessica Lord as Bowyn, described as "a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn't found Mr. Right yet."

She meets a pro football player named Drew, played by Laith Wallschleger, backstage at one of her shows. The two "decide to give dating a shot" after Drew "publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn."

This, of course, mirrors what actually happened between Travis and Taylor: She reached out to him after he complained on his podcast that he didn't get to meet her and give her his number.

According to People, the movie details how the couple tries to make their relationship work despite hectic schedules and pressure from the press, paparazzi and their families. And because this is a Lifetime movie, they only have "until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it" — as Taylor famously sang in "Blank Space" — "go down in flames."

The movie will also star Jeannie Mai as Bowyn's manager. No word yet on when it will air.

We're just wondering why they didn't call it We Could Leave the Christmas Lights Up 'Til January.

