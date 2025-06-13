Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend NHL Stanley Cup Final in Florida

Florida is one hell of a drug: It makes people who usually cheer for football watch hockey instead.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the stands for Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday night, as the Edmonton Oilers took on the Florida Panthers.

The game went into overtime before the Oilers won, and during one exciting moment, Taylor turned to Travis and can clearly be seen on video saying, "My heart was like ..." as she mimed it pounding out of her chest. It's not clear which team the two were actually rooting for.

During the game, an announcer quoted the lyrics of Taylor's song "Florida!!!!" and called Taylor "basically the Wayne Gretzky of music right now." Gretzky, nicknamed "The Great One," is considered the G.O.A.T. of hockey players.

As previously reported, Taylor has been staying with Travis in Florida while he trains for the upcoming NFL season. A source told People that Taylor's really looking forward to the upcoming season because, quote, "for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule."

The source added, "This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible,” the source said. “They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

