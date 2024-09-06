Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands after Chiefs win in Kansas City

Taylor Swift stepped out in Kansas City, Missouri, to support Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the NFL season.

On Thursday, Taylor was photographed arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in a corseted denim Versace crop top, jean shorts and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots, according to People. She was also seen sitting with Travis' dad Ed Kelce in a suite. The Chiefs pulled out a win over the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20, and Taylor and Travis left the game holding hands.

Thursday's game marks almost one year since Taylor was first photographed at a Kansas City Chiefs game: On September 24, 2023, she was seen cheering on Travis at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears.

In her TIME Person of the Year interview last year, Taylor revealed that she and Travis were already dating when she attended that September game.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to know each other," she said. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

Taylor is currently on a break from the Eras Tour, which restarts in October in Miami.

