Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rub shoulders with royalty in London

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Maybe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped this year's Met Gala because they were busy packing for a trip to London.

Hello! magazine has photos of the couple stepping out Thursday night to attend the 40th birthday party of Poppy Delevingne, sister of Taylor's longtime pal Cara Delevingne, in London's upscale Marylebone neighborhood. Taylor wore a floral dress with a mint green purse, black coat and strappy stilettos, while Travis wore a dark gray suit over a black crewneck shirt.

People reports that prior to the party, Travis and Taylor had dinner at Gymkhana, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, with British cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Taylor on projects including her All Too Well short film. The couple also went to see Taylor's pal and All Too Well star Sadie Sink in a production of Romeo & Juliet, which is currently playing in London's West End.

Other celebrities at the party, held at a pub called The Hart, included Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.

Cara Delevigne was also there, as were actresses Isla Fisher and Lily James; Mick Jagger's daughter Georgia May Jagger; Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley; Paris Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild; and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

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