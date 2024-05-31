Taylor Swift thanks fans in Madrid for "magical" Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift thanked her fans in Madrid, Spain, after performing two Eras Tour concerts in the city.

"I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!!" Taylor wrote on Instagram on Friday. "No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that. We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I'll never forget a second of it. I can't thank you all enough."

Taylor had several famous friends come out to support her at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the HAIM sisters Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim attended Wednesday night's concert, Blake Lively was pictured enjoying both shows.

On Thursday, Blake was seen kissing and taking a selfie with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as Taylor performed her romantic ballad "Lover." Fan-recorded video also captured the couple dancing along with their daughters Betty, Inez and James during the show.

Next, Taylor jets back to France for two shows in Lyon. She previously performed four nights in Paris at the La Defense Arena in early May.

