Taylor Swift teams with GRAMMY Museum for 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' exhibit

Taylor Swift is teaming up with the GRAMMY Museum to let something else out of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault.

Just ahead of Swift's six-show Eras Tour run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the GRAMMY Museum is offering a limited-time pop-up exhibit called I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (At GRAMMY Museum).

The experience will take fans through the world of Swift's music video for the eponymous vault track. A fitting number of 13 different artifacts worn and played by Swift during the original Speak Now era, several of which also made appearances in the "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)" music video, will be on display.

This includes seven dresses Swift wore on the Speak Now tour, costumes and wigs from the "Mean" and "Mine" music videos and instruments Swift played during that original era, including her Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar and her Deering banjo.

"Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi stadium record for the most performances as a headliner," Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum Jason Emmons said in a statement. "We're thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long."

I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (At GRAMMY Museum) is now open; it runs through September 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.