Taylor Swift steps out in London; pal Blake Lively says Eras Tour should be "47 hours long"

Taylor Swift stepped out in London on Aug. 13, marking her first time out in public since canceling her three concerts in Vienna following a thwarted terrorist plot.

The Sun reports that Taylor hosted a party for her tour team — about 200 people, all told — at a private club called Annabel's in the swanky London neighborhood of Mayfair. According to the paper, Taylor hired six buses to transport everyone to and from their hotels to the club, which she'd rented out, and the party ran until 3 a.m.

A source told the paper, "Taylor is one of the most generous pop stars out there and she threw this party to thank her team for their hard work." Taylor is set to play five shows at London's Wembley Stadium starting Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, Taylor's friend Blake Lively, who's in London promoting her latest film, appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday. She played a game called "Unpopular Opinion" where listeners called in and offered their, well, unpopular opinions, and she commented on them. One of the calls was, inevitably, Taylor-related.

The caller said that in her opinion, Taylor shouldn't perform "Love Story" during the Eras Tour. Blake replied, "Why? You just hate, like, happiness, or, like, joy? Or just your ears? You don't like your ears?" The caller said she feels that "Love Story" is too popular and that "another song from Fearless should kind of thrive in the spotlight."

"Honestly I wish the tour, the concert, was just, like, 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times."

Asked if she's saying that "all of [Taylor's] songs from beginning to end should be played” during the tour, Blake confirmed, "Yes."

